Adarsh Nagar stabbing case: 2 arrested, SIT formed, informs DCP North-West Delhi

A woman was killed after she was stabbed by a snatcher for resisting attempt in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on February 27.

Woman was coming home from market when the incident occurred.

The victim later died at a hospital.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Accused Fardeen and Akibul are residents of Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

While speaking to media in the national capital on February 28, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North-West Delhi, Usha Rangnani said, "Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up for speedy probe that will be monitored by me."