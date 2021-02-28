Purdue downs Illinois on senior day

For purdue women's basketball... sharon versyp's group has lost 8 straight.... a big part of that is turnovers... jada peebles picks off the cassidy hardin pass, takes it all the way down the other end... and illinois leads 6-5... versyp's like... not this again... purdue is going to have to match that offense somehow... final seconds of the first illini lead by one brooke moore as time expires.... got it!

Boilers in front by 2 heading into the second frame... but illinois has some tricks up its sleeves... aaliyah mcqueen sinks the triple try... illinois goes on a hot streak... very next play... mcqueen in the corner... swish... illini not going down easy... orange and blue lead by three... that trifecta from the top of the key is really working... kayana traylor ties it up... and the boilermakers snap their losing streak... 70-66 the final score in mackey... purdue