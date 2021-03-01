Virtual walk a mile in my shoes event being extended

- The 10th annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event put on by the Rescue Mission of Utica went virtual here in 2021 due to COVID, and since the turnout has not been a good as hoped thus far, the mission is extending the event through March 15th.

Homelessness and hunger.

This year, the event went virtual.

That virtual event began february 1st and was supposed to end today, on the last day of the month....but now....it's being extended.

"Rescue mission officials say people as they had hoped walk a mile in their shoes in February, so on this, the last day of the month, they have decided to extend the program two more weeks."

TC: 34:43 "We look forward to next year when we can all get back together but this year obviously we have to do it in a virtual style."

Utica rescue mission director of operations ernie talerico says when it was announced earlier this year that the 10th annual walk a mile in my shoes...which is usually held on the first saturday in february...wouldn't be a one day event, but rather a month long event where people walked on their own...because of covid...he had hoped those who walked in the past would sign up, but many haven't... tc : 32:35 "we are a little behind from last year, so were extending this to march 15th."

The event raises awareness about homelessness and gives walkers a little bit of a feel of what it might be like to be homeless and wandering the streets.

Talerico is hoping giving people two extra weeks to walk a mile and donate 25 dollars will help offset some of the losses that this annual event usually brings in...but hasn't so far (ernie talerico, operations manager, rescue mission of utica) tc : 33:30 "so this is going to raise awareness for homelessness, we know the nicer weather is coming up, people have been inside so we ask people to get outside, walking parks walker roger neighborhood do whatever you can to get outside and resource for homelessness and hunger.

You can also do it while youre in the gym or on your treadmill, videota yourselfr have ctures anthen seo 'walk a mile in your shoes' on our website, wktv.com.

