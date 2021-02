POLICE ARE ALSO INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT SENT A MAN IN HIS FIFTIES TO THE HOSPITAL SATURDAY EVENING.

From her injuries according to the coroner.

### police are also investigating a shooting that sent a man in his fifties to the hospital saturday evening.

They say it happened on ohio street around 9-45 at night.

When police got there the man was on his porch...it's unclear the extent of his injuries at this time according to police.

There is also no information about a suspect, police say.