6:30pm Disney Day At KY Castle 02.28.2021

A lexington girl diagnosed with cancer in the spring of 20-20 is in remission...and celebrating today at the kentucky castle... here's photos sent to us by her mom nicole...princess leorah was chosedn to have fairytale experience...for her a few friends...today is extra special because it marks leorah's seventh birthday as well..

Leorah's mom says it's a day they won't forget especially considering leorah was accepted to the make wish foundation..but the organization is accepting travel wishes to disney...the only leorah wanted...coming up tonight at 11...we get to talk to princess leorah about her disney- esque day at the kentucky castle.