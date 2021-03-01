Galentine's Day Nightmare Movie (2021) - Camille Stopps, Anthony Grant, Tina Jung

Galentine's Day Nightmare Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s the day before Valentine’s, a time for all the single girls to celebrate being single.

Though her career is on the upswing and she’s landed her dream job, Claire (Camille Stopps) can’t say the same for her personal life and decides a night on the town with her girlfriends is what she needs.

When she meets Brian (Anthony Grant) she thinks she may have found the one, but soon realizes that Brian is actually married to her boss.

Now in a terrible predicament, Claire’s nightmare is only beginning when her boss is murdered and she becomes the prime suspect.

Director: Roxanne Boisvert Writer: Andrea Canning Stars: Camille Stopps, Anthony Grant, Tina Jung