Sports is coming back for some high school students in Butte County

Action News Now reporter Amy Lanski talked to coaches and students from Chico High School and Pleasant Valley High School.

Angeles for the first time in almost a year butte county football players got to put on their pads.

Under the new guidance from the state's public health -- contact sports like football, baseball, softball, and soccer were allowed in the purple and red tiers.

Amy standup: "i spoke to chico high varisty coach, jason alvistur who says he is most excited for the seniors."

Jason alvistur: "i don't think i have ever been so excited fora season to start.

I have been feeling really bad for the seeniors to have last year junior year and this year this senior year with the way it has gone.

I think we can end their senior year with some normalcy, something real, something tangible they can do, and they can walk out of high school saying i got that."

Alvistur explained the sports can only happen if a county case rate is at or under 14 per 100,000.

He he handed out gear all week.

And explained they had been having no contact practices for months, but said he saw a difference in his players excitement being fully padded up, and knowing they have games in sight.

Alvistur: "they just brightened up, they are flying around they are working hard, the enthusiasm was fantastic.

Last night was so fun to see all that come out of them."

Alvistur added they are going to have to conduct testing and still follow protocols, but the district has been helpful in figuring that process out.

However, that doesn't stop any of his players.

One soccer and football star tells action news now he can't wait to get back on the field in competetion.

Cesar moreno - junior kicker "we are excited to be back ont he field especially for those seniors that were doubtful to play this year, i am really happy for them and i cannot wait to play this year."

Amy standup: "here at pleasant valley head coach mark cooley says it means the world to his team."

Mark cooley - "" amy standup: "both coaches say they are allowed to have immediate family members at games here in the stands, but they are still trying to figure out who exactly that includes.

Reporting from chico amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on.."

Pleasant valley is scheduled to have their first scrimmage march 13 and their first game april 2nd.

Chico is scheduled to have their first scrimmage march 19th and first game on the 26th.

Both coaches say as excited as they are... they're still hoping indoor