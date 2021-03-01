Football great Aaron Rodgers helps Nic's in Paradise

Received a big surprise this week... aaron rodgers and the north valley foundation are helping them financially for the next few months... action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to the owner about what it means to her to receive extra help during covid-19.

Nicki jones- owner of nics "to say it was difficult is an understatement.

We are a new business and even though we were doing very well once covid hit it just went to a stand still pretty much."

((nat video)) "we are applying for the aaron rodgers small business covid-19 fund on behalf of our fearless leader and owner nicki jones.

We are secretly doing this."

General manager apirl kelly explained she and her team secretly applied because owner nicki jones would not have done it herself.

April kelly: "nicki is a very giving person but she hates the spotlight and she hates a lot of attention on herself she is one of those people that gives without making a big deal out of it."

Well the video caught the eye of butte county native aaron rogers.

"it was an absolute no brainer, you know obviously i have a big heart for the north state and what happened to paradise the camp fire, what you are doing up there, being the first new business to open and hiring all camp fire survivors and then behing hit with the pandemic you are the perfect perfect business to have in our fund and we are excited to help out."

Jones says they were told that grant money will be used to help with pay roll and utilities.

Nicki: "what we have had to do is cut back on our staff, cut back on their hours.

They have bills to pay as well, so this is just going to allow us to add more hours."

Both jones and kelly say they feel fortunate to be chosen.

Nicki: "there are so many businesses that need help and to be selected, it is not that we feel we don't deserve it.

There are so many people that deserve it as well.

It is very humbling."

April: "there are a lot of businesses struggling and even if the businesses that applied for the grant did not receieve any money, keep perservering and we are going to see a light at the end of the tunnel."

They were told they will start receiving the help in about a week.

Reporting from paradise amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on.

The general manager says they applied for the grant while the owner was dealing with the loss of her sister... she wants people to know she will be using funds that were used to take care of her sister to create a patio extension in her sisters name.