How we're using AI to discover new antibiotics | Jim Collins

Before the coronavirus pandemic, bioengineer Jim Collins and his team combined the power of AI with synthetic biology in an effort to combat a different looming crisis: antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

Collins explains how they pivoted their efforts to begin developing a series of tools and antiviral compounds to help fight COVID-19 -- and shares their plan to discover seven new classes of antibiotics over the next seven years.

(This ambitious plan is part of The Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)