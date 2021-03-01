Grizzlies clinch playoff spot

Hawkeyes desperately needed a win today.

But let's start on the ice ... the grizzlies have clinched a playoff spot and are hoping to keep that win streak going.

And a sneak peek into a special post game ritual.

The grizzlies are on the home stretch in the regular season with seven games left to go before playoffs.

Rochester is riding a five game win streak going into its road trip next week.

I asked goaltender shane soderwall and forward garrett smith what is working for the team right now.

We just have a great group of guys in the lockerroom and we like to keep each other positive and keep the vibes positive in the lockerroom.

It really translates on the ice when we're all working together and we're all happy.

13 our chemistry is unmatched.

We're just doing the right things for each other and that kinda helps us bond and play better for each other, so it's not one guy.

It's a whole collective group.

14 coach adds the series with peoria forced them to raise their game.

He says that's the type of hockey they need to play to keep winning and it's a good lesson to realize the team is not where it wants to be ... yet.

Passes were in the feet, behind guys.

Passes were in the feet, behind guys. We're just not used to playing at that level, but that's what we've been trying to get to all year. With seven games left in the regular season, the grizzlies want to continue to prove themselves.

Soderwall and smith say it's also important to make sure they're all having fun on the ice.

The team has a post game ritual to help build morale.

We have a player of the game and we get a chain ... we have a big gold chain and we put it around our shoulders.

The guy who did the best in that game or did something really well gets the chain and they give a speech.

