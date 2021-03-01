11pm Berea Housing Debate 02.28.2021

A HOUSING DEBATE IS GOING ON AT BEREA COLLEGE WHERE ONE PARTICULAR GROUP LIVING ON CAMPUS SAYS IT FEELS TARGETED BY THE SCHOOL BECAUSE OF NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS.

A housing debate is going on at berea college where one particular group living on campus says it feels targeted by the school because of new covid restrictions.

Abc 36's danielle saitta what both sides feel about the issue.

#### "ambrose hey ambrose" meet jessica powell...a single mom of two and sophomore at berea college.

She's one of 30 students who live in the echo village ...a section of campus reserved for those who are married, have children or are over the age of 23.

Back in october these students needed to sign a housing agreement to live on campus with certain rules to follow but when they returned for spring semester...they discovered harsher restrictions were being put into place.

Jess: "i know it's going to be different because of covid but i didn't expect it to be an isolating as it has been" some of these rules include restricting outside campus visitors...like powell's dad who last semester would help out with her daughter while she was in class.

Jess: "i had classes on campus that i had to drop out of and just do online only my daughter does have daycare but i just need more assistant" another rule even prevents the students on campus from leaving the city of berea unless they get certain permission.

Jess: "say that i wanted to go to kroger instead of walmart--i would have to ask them a week in advance and they could still say no if they wanted to" berea college president lyle roelofs responded to my questions about these concerns in a statement saying in part ...the students signed the agreement to come back....and feels the rules create a covid-19 safe enviornment.

However---the students argue...they didn't get enough notice.

Jess:we were given about a 28 hour notice" powell say she's frustrated by the way this semester has started up and she says she hopes the students and the school can work out a middle ground.

Jess: "what we would like is just a seat at the table when they're making these decisions and these restrictions we would just like our voice heard" berea college president..saying he is open to that...powell saying she still feels skeptical.

In berea, danielle saitta abc 36 news live hd radar here's a look at live