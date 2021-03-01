TCSO investigating string of home vandalisms

Sheriff's office is investigating a string of vandalism that hit homes on the south side of lafayette.

Sheriff bob goldsmith says 15 homes were hit overnight.

I talked to one family who caught their home being attacked on camera.

The spall family says living in the butler meadows neighborhood has been very safe.

"this has been a real good community where we have not noticed any crime or anything like that.

Very safe" but they still invested in a good outdoor security camera system, including a ring door bell.

And it came in handy sunday morning when a group of vandals came to their home.

"we heard kind of a crashing sound at about 3:20 in the morning.

We checked our house, checked our kids everything was fine and then we noticed on our ring camera on our phones there had been something thrown at our front door."

This is what the door bell camera caught /video from the camera/ "then we also noticed that we have a cubs rock here that was actually tossed at our window and that's what shattered our front window over here" that window is where the spall's 8-year-old son was sleeping.

"thankfully his bed is not right by it but my concern was if his bed had been under the window he would have been seriously injured from the glass" the spall home is one of 15 that the tippecanoe county sheriff's office is investigating.

Several of the spall's neighbors also had damage.

Tcso says they are looking for 2 or 3 teenage male suspects driving an suv type vehicle.

The spall's say they are grateful for their investment in security cameras and encourage others to do the same.

"you can always replace windows and items like that but your sense of security is something that's a little bit different" "we just hope that with the fooge we got that they can be found and we can have some justice because what happened is not ok" the spalls say they are thankful that they live in a tight knit neighborhood where people are always looking out for each other.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalisms please call the tippecanoe county sheriff's office at 765-423-9388.

