ELIGIBLE PEOPLE IN GROUP 1C FOR VACCINATION SPEAK UP ON IF THEY'LL GET THEIR DOSES

In Huntsville, the allotment for vaccinations in group 1C, is not available yet but could be soon with the Johnson and Johnson emergency use.

As the vaccine rollout continues in north alabama -- we're hearing more from those who do and do not want it.

Waay-31's alexis scott is live at big spring park after speaking with a local chef and caterer on why she doesn't want to get the coronavirus vaccine once it's made avaiable to group 1c.

Charlyn frazier, "with me being in holistic healthcare, i'm not into any immunizations.

I think everything should be done holistically with herbs and naturally."

Charlyn frazier owns her own business called fyooshen cuisine which is where she can cater ... be a personal chef... or assist in cooking with you due to personal health concerns.

Even though she won't be getting her shot... she thinks the fact that the johnson and johnson vaccine has a higher efficacy rate on the most aggresive strain of covid-19... will possibly make it more appealing to those who do want the shot.

Charlyn frazier, 11:32-11:44 "once they sit there and hear its 85% effective on the new strain, i believe they'll jump on that more so than having 2 or 3 doses of the other one."

With the fda approving the emergency use of johnson and johnson's vaccine... it will help alabama push toward group 1-c.

That includes people in food services, like michael collins.

He owns a food courier service called rocket city delivery and is ready for his turn to be vaccinated.

Michael collins, rocket city delivery 1:38- 1:46/ 3:21-3:27 "i see no sense in not getting it.

I'm a former military and defense contractor so i've had every shot imaginable, and i don't mind getting a couple more...i just want one and done.

I don't want to have to come back in 2 weeks.

One is just less hassle."

Right now, the alabama department of public health is working with the federal government to determine how much of the