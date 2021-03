JDU workers celebrate CM Nitish Kumar's 70th birthday as 'Vikas Diwas'

JDU workers are celebrating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 70th birthday as 'Vikas Diwas' across state.

Workers first made offerings at the Mahavir temple, and later distributed the prasad among the needy.

Along with the prasad, JDU workers also distributed copy, pencil, milk and biscuits.