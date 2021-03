Shilpa Shetty's Journey To Stardom | Modelling | Govinda's Role In Her Career | Facing Racism & More

Bollywood actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty has completed over two decades in the industry.

Having no Godfather in the industry, Shilpa made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Bazigar that also starred Kajol, But Shilpa in many of her interviews revealed that a career in films was never planned.

From a model to an actress, Shilpa Shetty has gone through ups and downs in her career.

She credits Govinda for being an actor and a dancer.

Watch her inspiring life story.