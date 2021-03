Wrong Kind of Black

Wrong Kind of Black Limited Series Trailer - Season 1 - Plot synopsis: From the crocs and cops of 1960s Queensland to the blood-splattered disco floors of 1970s Melbourne, comes the hilarious and heartbreaking story of afro bearing, flare wearing DJ Monty Pryor and his brother Paul.

Writers: Nick Musgrove, Boori Monty Pryor Stars: Clarence Ryan, Aaron L.

McGrath, Lisa Flanagan