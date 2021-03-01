Emma Corrin 'moved' by Prince Harry's comments about The Crown
Emma Corrin says she felt 'incredibly grateful and moved' by Prince Harry's recent comments about The Crown.Corrin spoke in a virtual "backstage" event after the Golden Globe Awards where she won the award for lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.