2nd phase of COVID vaccine drive begins across country

Second phase of vaccination drive started across the nation on March 01.

Under the drive, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities will be inoculated.

Patients with comorbidities are required to produce a certificate from registered medical practitioner in which one of the enlisted comorbidities has to be verified.

People arrive at BKC Jumbo hospital in Mumbai to get their COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College also witnessed volunteers for taking the first vaccination shot.

State's Medical Education Minister was present to inspect the procedure.