Oregon State upsets No. 14 Oregon to end the regular season

The Beavers used a dominant second and third quarter to outpace the 14th-ranked Ducks to win their first game in Matthew Knight Arena since 2017.

Part two of the ducks-beavers women's basketball rivalry series today in eugene.

When these two teams met back in december, it was the ducks who took home the dub.

But since then, we've seen big wins, crushing losses and covid pauses happen to both oregon and oregon state.

Both teams have grown and changed -- which makes the rivalry in round two feel totally renewed.

No te-hina pao pao for the ducks.

Had a walking boot on her right foot.

Sedona prince came to play for oregon she buries the three.

Just before the half -- osu needs to get a shot up.

Talia von oelhoffin gets it off on time.

Osu up by three at half.

Second half -- beavs up 7.

I'm not sure if there is anyone in the country playing better than aleah goodman.

Dagger.

20 points for goodman.

The beavs had 6 players score in double figures.

Oregon state wins 88-77.

Aleah goodman: "a perfect cap to this crazy pac-12 season that we went through just because of the craziness and the up and down and all that.

So like you said to end it against our rivals on the road and end it with a dub is really special."

Kelly graves: "i credit my team though, they played hard to the end, i'm proud of them for that.

You know, we competed.

But listen, osu just played a