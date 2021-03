Donald Trump slams Joe Biden, ‘Most disastrous in modern history’ | Oneindia News

Former US President Donald Trump addressed the closing day of the annual Conservative Political Action yesterday.

In his public speech for the first time after leaving the office, he attacked the newly elected President Joe Biden saying he has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history.

He also said that the incredible journey that began four years ago is far from over.

