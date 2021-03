Donald Trump supporters were seen gathering in Orlando, Florida, to watch the former president's Conservative Political Action Conference speech on Sunday (February 28).

Footage filmed by @abigailjoyxo shows dozens of supporters waving flags with pro-Trump slogans ahead of the speech.

Trump revealed he has no intentions to form a new party as it would split the Republican vote.

The former president also hinted at running for office in 2024.