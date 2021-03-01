PM Modi-led govt don't respect Tamil culture: Rahul Gandhi

During a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 01 criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government by saying that his govt doesn't respect Tamil culture.

He said, "Govt in Delhi doesn't respect Tamil culture.

They've a CM who does everything they say.

CM (E.K.

Palaniswami) doesn't represent the state, he represents what Modi wants him to do.

A person who bows before Modi can't represent Tamil Nadu.""He (CM) must not let RSS insult Tamil culture.

Modi says '1 nation, 1 culture, 1 history'.

Is Tamil not an Indian language?

Is Tamil history not Indian or is Tamil culture not Indian?

As an Indian, it's my duty to protect Tamil culture,"he added.