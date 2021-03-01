3 injured in manhole explosions in New York City

The incident happened around 4:30 am, waking up residents.

Three people were injured in manhole explosions in New York City on Sunday (February 28).

According to CBS New York, fire crews remained at the scene for more than three hours when another explosion happened around 7:40 am.

Footage filmed by @jessiica_raee around 7:40 am shows fire and smoke coming out of a manhole.

Two cars were also damaged.