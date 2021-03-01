3 injured in manhole explosions in New York City

Three people were injured in manhole explosions in New York City on Sunday (February 28).
The incident happened around 4:30 am, waking up residents.
According to CBS New York, fire crews remained at the scene for more than three hours when another explosion happened around 7:40 am.
Footage filmed by @jessiica_raee around 7:40 am shows fire and smoke coming out of a manhole.
Two cars were also damaged.
A large manhole explosion occurred on Broadway and 32nd Street in Astoria, New York on February 9.