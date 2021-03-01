Locals gather in UK park to bask in spring sun despite COVID-19 warnings

Groups of locals were seen basking in the spring sun in a Nottingham park despite the country's ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Groups of locals were seen basking in the spring sun in a Nottingham park despite the country's ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Footage from February 28 shows dozens of residents sunbathing and playing football in the Arboretum near Nottingham Trent University.

According to reports, Nottinghamshire police were called to break up large gatherings in the park on February 27.