192 hospitals designated for 2nd phase of vaccination drive: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while speaking to ANI informed that Delhi government has begun free vaccinations in government hospitals and paid in private hospitals for senior citizens and people above 45 years with comorbidities.

"There are 192 hospitals i.e.

56 governments' (Centre+Delhi) and 136 private with about 300 centres," informed Health Minister.

"Registration being done on CoWIN software," he added.