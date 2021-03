PM Modi suggests expansion of country's agri sector in global market for processed food

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested expansion of county's agriculture sector in the global market for processed food.

"We need to increase clusters of Agro-industries so that villagers get employment in connection with farming," said PM Modi during a webinar on budget allocation for agriculture sector on March 01.

Highlighting the need of the hour, PM Modi said that farmers of the country should get more and more options in the market.