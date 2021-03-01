Mum and baby narrowly avoid being crushed by trailer that ploughed towards them

A "terrified" young mum said she and her three-month-old son narrowly avoided being crushed by a one-tonne trailer as it ploughed towards them after coming loose from its van.

Eleanor O'Callaghan, 23, said she had just a "split second" to save her baby boy's life by yanking his pram out the way of the oncoming trailer, after hearing a loud "bang" as it hurtled towards them.

But the one-tonne trailer, which came free as its van was turning at a junction, still caught against the pram - sending Eleanor "flying" as she fought to keep hold of the buggy.*Video filmed 23rd February 2021.