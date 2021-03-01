Skip to main content
Monday, March 1, 2021

This baby cannot stop laughing at the noises made by pet dog

This 6-month-old baby in Greenville, South Carolina, cannot stop laughing at the noises made by the family's pet St.

Bernard.

Emily Herron films as her son Park laughs uncontrollably as their dog Fenny makes an unusual growling noise.

"Park and his St.

Bernard Fenny have been best buddies since day one," said Herron.

This footage was filmed on February 3.

