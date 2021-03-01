Hong Kong charges 47 pro-democracy activists under controversial security law

Hong Kong police have charged 47 pro-democracy activists with "conspiracy to commit subversion" under the national security law last Sunday (February 28).

The activists were charged due to their organisation and participation in an "unofficial" primary election for the now-postponed Legislative Council election.

In the video former law professor Benny Tai, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, posed for photographers before walking into Ma On Shan Police Station.

According to reports, Benny Ta was a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and was also one of the main organisers of the primaries.

The 47 charged consists of 39 men and eight women aged between 23 and 64.

They will appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 1).

Primary organiser Benny Tai, former lawmakers Claudia Mo, Jeremy Tam, Helena Wong and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, district councillors Jimmy Sham, Tiffany Yuen, Clarisse Yeung and Fergus Leung were among the 47 charged people.