Ministers decided to avail paid COVID vaccination facility: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on March 01 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to all the people questioning that when will he get vaccinated.

He further requested Opposition to unite in efforts against Corona rather than using it as a political tool.

"Modi ji had clearly said that our COVID warriors would be vaccinated first, and then us.

To those who were questioning him, he has replied, "I was waiting for my turn." I want to tell the Opposition that you will have enough opportunities to do politics in elections and otherwise, can we not unite in efforts against Corona?," said RS Prasad while speaking to ANI on March 01.

"We ministers have decided to avail paid vaccination facility," he added.

PM Narendra Modi administered first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN today.