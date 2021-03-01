Officials hunt for person in UK with Brazil variant of Covid

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said authorities are working with the postal service to locate a person infected with a concerning variant of coronavirus first found in Brazil.

It is thought the person was tested on February 12 or 13, possibly via a home postal test or a test collected from a local authority.

The vaccines minister urged anyone tested within this time who has not had a result back, to contact 119.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn