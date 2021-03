'When the time is right': Owaisi on revealing AIMIM's strategy in Bengal

Reacting to ISF's Abbas Siddiqui sharing stage with the Left and Congress during a rally in Kolkata on February 28, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on March 01 said that he will speak on his party's strategy in West Bengal when the time is right."Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar, log saath aate gaye aur kaarvan banta gaya," he added.

Left front, Congress and ISF have joined hands for the West Bengal assembly polls.