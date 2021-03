King Of New York Movie (1990) - Christopher Walken, David Caruso, Laurence Fishburne

King Of New York Movie (1990) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A drug kingpin is released from prison and seeks to take total control of the criminal underworld in order to give back to the community.

Director: Abel Ferrara Writer: Nicholas St.

John Starring Christopher Walken, David Caruso, Laurence Fishburne, Victor Argo, Wesley Snipes, and Giancarlo Esposito