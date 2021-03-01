120th anniversary of 'Maula Pak' in Midnapur attracts people of all faiths

With flowers in their hands and deep devotion inside heart, devotees stood in long queues at Jora Masjid in Midnapur, eagerly waiting for their turn to seek the blessings of Hazrat Syed Shah Murshed Ali Al Quaderi on his 120th urs celebration.

Popularly known as Maula Pak, the saint Urs is one of the most auspicious occasions for both, Indians especially those living in West Bengal as well as Bangladeshis.

People irrespective of their class, creed and religion come to attend the holy commemoration of the saint, who was the 32nd descendant of the prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad and the 19th descendant of the Sultan of the Saints, Hazrat Abdul Quader Jilani, also known as Boro Peer Sahab.

During the Urs, devotees offered chadders, flowers and ittar, a natural perfume at the shrine of the venerated saint which is situated inside the premises of Jora Masjid.

They also prayed to God and sought for the fulfilment of their wishes from the saint at this five-day religious affair.

Every year, a special train also runs from Bangladesh to Midnapur so that people from there can also come to attend the Urs, but this time due to COVID-19, the train was cancelled.

'Maula Pak' was one among those Sufi saints who have for long propagated the message of peace and harmony, and even today his teachings continue to bind people together no matter which faith or community they belong to.