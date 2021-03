Free rapid testing for school children and families

Free rapid Covid tests will be offered to the families of all pupils in England under plans to reopen schools from March 8th.

Whole households, as well as those in childcare or support bubbles will be able to test themselves twice a week from home.

Secondary and college pupils will receive three initial tests at school before taking them at home.

Report by Fullerg.

