Security preparation for Chauvin trial underway in the Twin Cities and Rochester

The trial is scheduled to start next Monday, March 8.

As kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains... security is on high alert to prevent any violence.

I'm learning that the rochester police officers have been training the last few months for situations that could result in violence.

But officers are confident in their relationships they've built over the years.

This is what the city of minneapolis looks like.

Barbed wire fences are up, roads will be closed off and extra security is out in the streets.

A hearing for chauvin is taking place today about adding a third degree murder charge against him.

George floyd's death caused unrest around the nation and minneapolis is trying to prevent that from happening during the trial.

Captain jeff stilwell with the rochester police department tells me protests remained peaceful last year in the med city and that's what he's anticipating again this time around.

He says they have mutual aid agreements in place with surrounding law enforcement if things "i think we have a resource list of resources we can provide to their situation if they are requested.

We're prepared to work together.

Just as we do here to make sure people can have their voices heard, but it's done in a manner where some of the results we saw last time around don't occur."

The hearing for chauvin is today beginning at 1 this afternoon.

And his trial is set to begin march 8th.

Three other former minneapolis police officers accused of aiding and abetting in floyd's death will be tried together beginning in august.

Officials in minneapolis also gave an update about their plans for security over the weekend.

They say they'll protect people's