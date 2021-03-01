Shamima Begum should be allowed to challenge citizenship case, says human rights lawyer

Shamima Begum should be allowed to challenge the removal of her British citizenship, a human rights lawyer has said.On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the 21-year-old cannot return to the UK to pursue an appeal.Ms Begum was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in February 2015.Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds by then home secretary Sajid Javid shortly after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.Credit: Good Morning Britain via Twitter / ITV