Shamima Begum should be allowed to challenge citizenship case, says human rights lawyer
Shamima Begum should be allowed to challenge citizenship case, says human rights lawyer

Shamima Begum should be allowed to challenge the removal of her British citizenship, a human rights lawyer has said.On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the 21-year-old cannot return to the UK to pursue an appeal.Ms Begum was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in February 2015.Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds by then home secretary Sajid Javid shortly after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.Credit: Good Morning Britain via Twitter / ITV