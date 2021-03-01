Getting a COVID-19 antibody test

You can get the test done at places like Hy-vee. It takes about five minutes.

Getting an antibody test can help determine if you've had covid?

"19.

Kimt news 3'smadelyne watkins joins us this morning in studio to walk us through how the test works and why you might be interested in getting it.

Good morning, madelyne./// brooke.

I had the antibody test done at hy?

"*vee just last week because if i'm being honest... i was curious about it.

I've been exposed to covid?

"*19 on two separate occasions and never tested positive or showed any symptoms. so for just 25 bucks... you can get an antibody test at hy?

"*vee's pharmacy and it can give you a little peace of mind like it did for me.

All you do is register for an appointment online and go the pharmacy at your designated time.

If you know what it's like to get your finger pricked... that's all it was.

The whole process took about 5 minutes.

Then you can leave right after and they email you with your results.

Mine came back within 30 minutes and stated i was negative... so my body never developed antibodies ?

"*?

"* meaning i haven't had covid?

"*9 even though i've been exposed multiple times.

It's also important to note that if you have a positive antibody test... that does not mean you currently have the virus.

It's recommended you keep in contact with your health care provider if you have any questions about your results.

If you're positive for the antibodies... donating the plasma from your blood can be processed into convalescent