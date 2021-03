Thousands in Eastern counties are without power in many of the areas affected by winter storms two weeks ago after heavy rains.

This comes just days after crews restored power to most of the areas affected by wnter storms two weeks ago.

L3: top story white thousands without power after heavy rain eastern kentucky right now--- the statewide outage map showing more than 11-thousand people are in the dark.

In our area--breathitt...kn ott..owsley and clay counties..

Have hundreds reporting no electricty.

