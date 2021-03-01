Stray drone strikes speeding cyclist's helmet during mountain descent in Russia

A stray drone struck the helmet of a cyclist during their descent down Mount Elbrus in southern Russia.

Footage from the drone's POV shows the device follow Vlad Ekimov before speeding up and almost knocking him off his bike.

Ekimov said: "My team and I filmed a profile for the Russian downhill championship when my drone failed and rammed itself into my helmet.

Luckily, it was able to retain the footage it had captured until that point." This footage was filmed in October 2020.