Powell County Schools Closed 3/1/2021

A number of schools are closed and doing virtual learning because of flooding including Wolfe, Laurel, Pulaski, Powell, Estill and Lee Counties.

Electricty.

### a number of schools...are closed and using virtual learning today because of the flooding..

That includes: wolfe... laurel..pulaski...po well..estill..and lee counties -- just to name a few.

Fs img center:schools closed because of flooding powell county powell co 3.jpg fs img center:schools closed because of flooding powell county powell co 1.jpg in powell county--- the school district sharing these photos early yesterday..

The post stating classes will be virtual... for the safety of students and staff.

#### meanwhile-- breathitt county emergency management says a shelter opened up... for folks needing a place to stay overnight.

It was set up inside the breathitt county high school