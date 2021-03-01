Boris Johnson: Road map to freedom is designedly cautious in order to be irreversible

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he still expected the road map for easing England’s restrictions would be irreversible.He told reporters at a school in Stoke-on-Trent: “What we are doing is embarking now on a journey, a one-way road map to freedom and it is designedly cautious in order to be irreversible."
Downing Street says schools will reopen despite Covid variants
