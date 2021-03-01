Fireball that lit up UK skies likely to be piece of asteroid

A fireball that lit up the skies over the UK on Sunday night is likely to have been a small piece of an asteroid entering the Earth’s atmosphere, scientists have said.The meteor was spotted shortly before 10pm and sent a sonic boom across southern England, according to scientists from the UK Fireball Alliance (UKFall), which is led by staff at the Natural History Museum.UKFall said the bright light could be seen from Ireland to the Netherlands, and the meteor is set to break the world record as the most-reported ever – with 758 such reports on International Meteor Organisation’s website so far.Across the UK, many video doorbell and security cameras captured the astronomical event.