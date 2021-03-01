Flying Fish Disc Golf start up

Carson Fish is creator and owner of Flying Fish Disc Golf

A new start up business in north georgia is starting to find its footing in a rapidly growing industry.

News 12's brian armstrong speaks to the creator about what got the company flying.

Met carson fish he is the creator and owner of flying fish disc golf.

He started the business 4 years years ago and he says it has really started to take off in the past year.

Through a tournament and we're really going to venture into doing a lot more local tournaments because that's what people are calling for.

It's so hard to get into a tournament in chattanooga right now they fill up in seconds.

He became interested in disc golf 14 years ago and he wanted to create a company that is designed for new players.

All the concert you're going to see on youtube is going to be professional stallion aspiring pros how to get better.

We went to market beginners and really get them into the sport more make them fall in love with it.

Research shows that disc golf has become the fastest growing sport in the world.

Fish says disc golf in the area is huge and it allows people to get out to the parks and gives back to the community.

We're working with an undisclosed restaurant food bar to do a local putting lake.

I would like to get with some golf courses might not be as profitable maybe on the decline and potentially talk to them about building up some sales and getting disc golf there.

And as far continues to grow and more people are throwing disc there's plenty of money available just as paul mcbeth.

He throws the desk a little bit better than i do.

The tiger woods of disc golf just signed a 10million 10 year contract with this craft.

The sport is growing it's good to tap into that market.

