Temperatures over 60 means taste of spring in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne enjoyed temperatures over 60, as we still have a few weeks left of winter.

A spring day or just a fluke?

Fox 55's nico pennisi shows us how families spent the day.

Seven-year-old felix drumford and his mom meghan are working up a sweat.?nat felix yelling yay i did it?the drumfords and dozens of other families seized the taste-of-spring day at promenade park temperatures over 60 degrees meant felix didn't have to wear his winter coat"god was like, be summer ?hand clap?"

Felixmom says they needed it."just get out of the house alittle bit and burn off some energy that we've been storing up for the winter."and felix has plenty of energy.

Climbing, sliding, running - the playground is his kingdom.

?nat "cmon let's go play?jessica sussex is here with all her children and nieces.

They've been antsy to get outside.

"both of our kids love to watch tv but i don't prefer them to watch tv so the more we can be outdoors, it's best."her daughter grace can't wait for the summer."mommy said maybe we can go camping and go to mimi's."

Nine-year-old jordan akins is here for one thing: to have fun."i'm super happy because the weather is nice and it's my second time being here."

Akins' favorite ride is the spinning net.

He says his goal by the end of the day is to go on every single ride.at promenade park i'm nico