Dad joke alert! Father embarrasses daughter by telling her a series of corny jokes

This man is taking the internet by storm with his corny dad jokes.

The clips, filmed between September and December 2020 at home in Nevada, show Kenneth Butler telling his daughter a series of really cheesy jokes to capture her reaction.

"Like many people this past year I lost my job and we have been staying home during the pandemic.

Our daughter has distance learning and had been a bit down, so I decided to try to cheer her up with dad jokes.

"I’ve been making her smile (or bugging her she might say) for months now and it’s helped keep day to day life lighthearted in spite of everything," Kenneth said.

"Our family and friends who we aren’t able to see love keeping up with the daily jokes.

It brings us all a little closer.

The videos remind them of their childhood and they love recycling the jokes on their own family and friends," he added.