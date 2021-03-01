The FBI warns you against this new type of scam

Since the start of the pandemic, the Federal Bureau of Investigations has recorded an increase in scams. The reason, more people staying inside and being online.

A new kind of scam is taking shape as COVID-19 vaccines rollout nationwide.

Dot gov."

You can also call 2-1-1.

Pk} as coronavirus vaccines rollout... and registering for vaccine appointments happens online the f-b-i wants to warn you about scammers targetting you.

These scams can come in the form of fake emails... fake websites... and fake social media posts.

"sometimes the bad actors are able to make those things look legitimate, and people click on them and think that they're registering, but then if somebody has done that and they're asked to provide information that you wouldn't normally provide, like your social security number, or you're asked to provide payment, that's when you need to stop."

Agent brooks says scammers are trying to capitalize on peoples' fear of covid-19.

He tells me scammers are tricking people by saying things like 'if you pay a certain amount.you'll get moved up on the list to get a vaccine.

Or...scammers are saying you need to get other tests done before you get the vaccine.and you have to pay for those as well.

He says you shouldn't pay for anything related to the vaccine at all.and that's a surefire sign you may be getting scammed.

"the main thing that goes back to all financial scams is if it doesn't make sense, and you're asked to pay for something you shouldn't have to pay for, or you absolutely know that you don't, like the vaccine, then that's a red flag."

Agent brooks says only go to trusted government websites... or trusted medical sites to sign up to get the vaccine.

He says doing this will lessen your chance of getting scammed.

