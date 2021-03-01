Ranbir-Parineeti starrer 'Animal' gets a release date

The Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer "Animal" will hit screens on Dussehra 2022.

Members of the cast -- Parineeti, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol -- took to Twitter on Monday to confirm the release date.

#Animal #RanbirKapoor #Parineetichopra