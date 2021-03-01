Here Are the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Here Are the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Here Are the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' .

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Sacha Baron Cohen, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Rosamund Pike, 'I Care A Lot'.

Best Motion Picture — Drama, 'Nomadland'.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, Andra Day, 'The United States vs.

Billie Holiday' .

Best Television Series — Drama, 'The Crown'.

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama, Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown'.

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama, Emma Corrin, 'The Crown'.

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, 'Schitt's Creek'.

Best Actor in a Television Series — Comedy, Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'.

Best Actress in a Television Series — Comedy, Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek'.

Best Limited Series or TV Movie, The Queen's Gambit.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Mark Ruffalo, 'I Know This Much Is True'.

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Queen's Gambit'