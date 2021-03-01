Here Are the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' .
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Sacha Baron Cohen, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Rosamund Pike, 'I Care A Lot'.
Best Motion Picture — Drama, 'Nomadland'.
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, Andra Day, 'The United States vs.
Billie Holiday' .
Best Television Series — Drama, 'The Crown'.
Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama, Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown'.
Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama, Emma Corrin, 'The Crown'.
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, 'Schitt's Creek'.
Best Actor in a Television Series — Comedy, Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'.
Best Actress in a Television Series — Comedy, Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek'.
Best Limited Series or TV Movie, The Queen's Gambit.
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Mark Ruffalo, 'I Know This Much Is True'.
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Queen's Gambit'