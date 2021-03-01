Here Are the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Here Are the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' .

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Sacha Baron Cohen, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Rosamund Pike, 'I Care A Lot'.

Best Motion Picture — Drama, 'Nomadland'.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, Andra Day, 'The United States vs.

Billie Holiday' .

Best Television Series — Drama, 'The Crown'.

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama, Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown'.

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama, Emma Corrin, 'The Crown'.

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, 'Schitt's Creek'.

Best Actor in a Television Series — Comedy, Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'.

Best Actress in a Television Series — Comedy, Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek'.

Best Limited Series or TV Movie, The Queen's Gambit.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Mark Ruffalo, 'I Know This Much Is True'.

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Queen's Gambit'