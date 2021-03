Wichita Police give update on injured officers, cause of 'explosion'

THAT WE SAW IN 2020 ENDED WITH ARECORD 156 HOMICIDES.THIS MORNING WE’RE GETTING NEWDETAILS ABOUT A WICHITAEXPLOSION, THAT PUT 3 POLICEOFFICERS IN THE HOSPITALPOLICE SAY A MODIFIED SHOTGUNWENT OFF.RIGHT AS OFFICERS WENT INTO AVACANT HOME SATURDAY AFTERNOON.THE OFFICERS WERE CHECKING ONTHE HOME, AFTER THE OWNERSCALLED THEM, BECAUSE THETHOUGHT SOMEONE WAS INSIDE.ONE OFFICER IS ALREADY BACK ATHOME.WICHITA’S MAYOR SAYS THE OTHEROFFICERS